DVC planning foray into retail power distribution

Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) which is engaged in commercial and industrial power distribution is contemplating to foray into retail distribution, an official said on Thursday.

DVC has received a proposal from Jharkhand's Giridih district in this regard. ''We are going to appoint a consultancy firm to look into all aspects of how power will be distributed to the common domestic consumer. But it will take two years to commence the distribution of electricity,'' DVC chairman Ram Naresh Singh said at an MCCI session.

The company now supplies electricity to industrial customers in the Damodar Valley area. DVC is also moving ahead with big plans for non-conventional power generation. It plans to jointly develop a total of 1,000 MW of floating solar power projects in its four dam reservoirs by 2024-25. Of this, the detailed project report for 750 MW has also been prepared. Besides, Singh said, there are plans to set up a pilot project for green hydrogen production in Bokaro. It is to be financed by the World Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)