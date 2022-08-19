Left Menu

Assam: 3 nabbed for rhino horn smuggling near Kaziranga

Forest officials in Assam caught three persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal rhino horn trade in Golaghat district on Thursday.

ANI | Golaghat (Assam) | Updated: 19-08-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 09:37 IST
Assam: 3 nabbed for rhino horn smuggling near Kaziranga
Persons arrested by Forest officials in Assam's Golaghat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Forest officials in Assam caught three persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal rhino horn trade in Golaghat district on Thursday. According to the forest officials, the trio have been involved in the smuggling of rhino horns near Kaziranga National Park.

[{7cb657f9-a2a8-42af-9257-6fbb7cf2a5aa:intradmin/ANI-20220819004653.jpg}] "One of the accused was caught from the Baghmari area near Kaziranga. After his confession, two others were also nabbed," said District Forest Officer Ramesh Kumar Gogoi.

Further investigation is underway. Assam forest department has been facing a new challenge to protect one-horned Rhinoceros in the state after a case of poachers using tranquillizers to remove rhino horn has come to light in Assam's Orang National Park earlier this year.

According to the reports, poachers chopped off the horn without killing a sub-adult rhino in the national park. The park officials had come to know about the incident on May 9 and found dehorned a sub-adult male rhino, aged between 10-12 years in Muwamari area inside the park. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
4
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022