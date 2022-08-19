Preparations for sixth Deepotsav underway in Ayodhya

Ahead of the upcoming festivals of Dussehra and Diwali in the month of October, the Uttar Pradesh Government has begun preparations for the annually held "Deepotsav" at Ayodhya Dham. The sixth Deepotsav will be celebrated in a grand manner on October 23, 2022, in Ayodhya and as many as 14.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit in an attempt to make it to the Guinness World Record.

In Ayodhya, today, under the chairmanship of Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa, an action plan for celebrating Deepotsav with more than three dozen officers will be considered. The first Deepotsav was held in Ayodhya in 2017 under the present government of Uttar Pradesh.

The Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya said that he expects more people as compared to the previous years as the effect of COVID-19 is minimal due to increased vaccine coverage. "All departments concerned are working in harmony and mutual coordination and we expect the basic construction work to be completed by September 30, 2022," he said. He further informed that along with video conferencing with District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, and Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh, meetings have been held with the Nodal Officer of the Mela, Principal Secretary, Culture and Tourism, and the District Magistrate.

Also, necessary meetings in the first week of this month have been held and directions given to the departments to prepare an action plan, he said. He also informed said that 14 lakh 50 thousand lamps have been asked to be lit.

He further said that several cultural programs will be held in the upcoming festive season and on the day of the Deepotsav. "We are monitoring the progress of the work," he added. Last year in November, according to a statement by the chief minister, over 9 lakh earthen lamps were lit in Ayodhya to mark 'Deepotsav' on November 3.

Meanwhile, today India is celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, a Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees dress up idols and visit temples to mark the occasion, a day of special reverence for Hindus.

