7 crore rural households given piped water connection in 3 just years: PM Modi

India is making all-round efforts for ensuring water security and around 7 crore rural households have been connected with a piped water facility within just 3 years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. The Prime Minister also highlighted that wetlands in India have increased to 75.

"Within just 3 years, 7 crore rural households have been connected with a piped water facility under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This is no ordinary achievement. In 7 decades of independence, only 3 crore rural households in the country had the piped-water facility," the PM said while irtually addressing Har Ghar Jal Utsav being held in Goa. "Now, the number of Ramsar sites i.e. Wetlands in India has also increased to 75. Out of these, 50 sites have been added in the last 8 years only. That is, India is making all-round efforts for water security and it is getting results in every direction," he added.

The Prime Minister said it doesn't take much effort to form a government, but hard work is needed to form a country. "We all have chosen the path to build a country, so we are constantly solving the present and future challenges of the country," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister highlighted three big achievements of the country with all the countrymen.

"Every countryman will be very proud to know about these achievements of India. Today we have crossed three important milestones related to the huge goals that India is working on in Amritkaal," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also said, "Today 10 crore rural households of the country have been connected to the facility of clean water through pipes. This is a big success of the government's campaign to deliver water to each house. This is a great example of Sabka Prayas."

The Prime Minister said Goa has become the first state in the country, which has been Har Ghar Jal certified. "The country and especially Goa has achieved a milestone today. Today Goa has become the first state in the country, which has been Har Ghar Jal certified. Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have also become Har Ghar Jal certified Union Territory," PM Modi said.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Government of India which was announced from the ramparts of Red Fort by the visionary Prime Minister on August 15, 2019. The mission aims to make provision of potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on regular and long-term basis to every rural household of the country by 2024. The program is implemented by the Government of India in partnership with States/UTs. The third achievement of the country, the Prime Minister said, is related to Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. "A few years back with the efforts of all the countrymen, the country was declared open defecation free. After this, we had resolved to make villages ODF plus," PM Modi said.

The country has also achieved important milestones in this regard. Now more than one lakh villages in different states of the country have become ODF plus, he added. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas", more than 52 per cent rural households in the country are now connected with tap water which was only 17 per cent at the time of launch of this transformational mission on August 15, 2019, as per the government data. (ANI)

