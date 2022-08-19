J-K Hawala operator involved in funding of LeT, Al-Badr arrested

In a joint operation between Delhi Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police in assistance with the central agencies, a Hawala operator has been arrested, said officials on Friday. The accused was allegedly involved in the funding of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al-Badr terror outfits.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen and was arrested from Jammu bus stand along with the terror funding amount of Rs 10 lakh. "Working as an agent in Hawala transactions related to the funding of terror outfits LeT and Al Badr Mohd Yaseen has been apprehended. On 17th Aug 2022, Mohd Yasin gave around Rs 10 lakh to a terror operative Abdul Hamid Mir of Jammu and Kashmir for further use in terrorist activities in the state. In this regard, J&K Police registered a case vide FIR No. 37/2022, dt. 18/08/2022, u/s 13/17/18/40 UA(P) Act, PS Bus Stand, Jammu and Abdul Hamid Mir r/o Mendhar, Poonch, J&K has been arrested from Jammu Bus Stand along with the terror funding amount of Rs 10 lakh," said a statement.

The officials also informed that the money illegally funded from overseas sources was used for funding terror-related activities in the valley. The accused was under cover as a garment trader by profession and was operating from Meena Bazar, Delhi. He worked as a conduit for Hawala money, collecting funds received from sources based abroad and further delivering them to terror operatives in the valley. During interrogation, Mohd Yaseen disclosed that the hawala money was being sent to India at Surat and Mumbai through South Africa.

"The amount was further given to operatives of banned terror outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiyba) and Al Badr in Jammu and Kashmir. Mohd. Yaseen is an important link for transporting funds from different parts of India to J&K.Recently, he has received Rs. 24 lakh sent via Hawala from South Africa, out of which he transferred Rs 17 lakh through two different couriers to terror operatives in J&K. Rs 10 lakh, given by him to arrested accused Abdul Hamid Mir, have been seized by J&K Police, whereas the remaining Rs. 7 lakh has been recovered from his house during search," added the statement. The arrests were based on information received from central agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a person engaged in funding of terrorist activities and operating from Meena Bazar, Delhi. Accordingly, a raiding team was constituted and deployed at and around Meena Bazar, Delhi and apprehended the owner of the establishment on August 18.

The officials recovered one mobile phone, Rs 7 lakh from the accused. (ANI)

