Left Menu

Aavin launches 10 new products

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 16:58 IST
Aavin launches 10 new products
Aavin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd or Aavin as it is popularly known, launched 10 new products on Friday, aiming to have its fair share of the cake in a competitive market.

With today's addition, the range of products including milk, curd, and sweets, being marketed under the brand name of Aavin, rose to 225.

State Milk and Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar, who launched the products in the presence of Managing Director, TCMPF Ltd, N Subbaiyan, and other officials at Nandanam here, said the move signified the fulfillment of the 26th announcement out of 36 made in the Tamil Nadu Assembly related to his department.

In March, the minister had announced the launch of 10 new products, and accordingly, the production commenced at two of Aavin's dairies in Ambattur and Ooty.

Through the sale of the new products -- Jackfruit ice cream, white chocolate, cold coffee, butter chiplets, Basundi, Aavin health mix, processed cheese, baked yogurt, Aavin milk biscuits, and Aavin butter murukku -- Aavin hopes to realize a monthly profit of Rs 2 crore, the minister told reporters after the launch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022