Russia says Putin and Macron hold call, discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russian food exports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:32 IST
Russia says Putin and Macron hold call, discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Russian food exports
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine in a phone call on Friday, the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin readout of the call, Putin said shelling of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, which he blamed on Kyiv, created the risk of "large-scale catastrophe". Both presidents agree on the need to send a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the plant.

According to the Kremlin, Putin told Macron about continuing obstacles to supplying Russian food and fertilizer products to world markets.

