Left Menu

Nigeria's Buhari worried over large scale crude oil theft

Buhari said Nigeria was unable to meet some of its financial obligations to its citizens due to oil theft, he told government workers requesting a pay increase as a result of double-digit inflation. "On your request for salary review, I wish to urge you to appreciate the revenue constraints being presently faced by government which is caused mainly by the activities of unscrupulous citizens through the theft of our crude oil, a major contributor to our revenue base," Buhari said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:20 IST
Nigeria's Buhari worried over large scale crude oil theft

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is worried about large scale crude oil theft which is affecting the country's revenue "enormously", he told a group of civil servants during a meeting in Abuja on Friday. Buhari said Nigeria was unable to meet some of its financial obligations to its citizens due to oil theft, he told government workers requesting a pay increase as a result of double-digit inflation.

"On your request for salary review, I wish to urge you to appreciate the revenue constraints being presently faced by government which is caused mainly by the activities of unscrupulous citizens through the theft of our crude oil, a major contributor to our revenue base," Buhari said. Nigeria lost $1 billion in revenue during the first quarter of this year due to crude theft, the oil regulator has said.

Crude theft in Nigeria poses an existential threat to the country's oil industry, the local head of Shell has said, resulting in the shutdown of two of its major pipelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022