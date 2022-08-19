Left Menu

Centre restricted from participating in power exchanges without notice, says Telangana

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:23 IST
Telangana power utilities on Friday accused the Centre of restricting them to participate in power purchases through exchanges citing overdues.

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO) on Thursday asked three power exchanges -- IEX, PXIL and HPX -- to restrict electricity trading by 27 discoms in 13 States, including Telangana, having outstanding dues towards gencos.

Transmission Corporation of Telangana and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, in a press release, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Power Minister Jagadish Reddy held a review meeting and directed the discoms to supply electricity to the people and consumers without any difficulties.

The officials said the State could not draw 20 million units today as the Centre restricted the State power utilities from participating without any notice.

“Power generators and discoms have power purchase agreement which allows the latter to buy power. It is painful that the move (POSOCO restriction) even though we paid Rs 1,360 crore,” said Prabhakar Rao.

Following heavy rains in the State, Genco is able to produce hydroelectricity at full capacity, he said, adding that the demand of 12,214 MW was met today.

He urged farmers to cooperate with the power utilities as the problem is expected to be resolved soon.

