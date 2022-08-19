Left Menu

Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days at end of Aug, Gazprom says

After maintenance is complete, flows of 33 million cubic metres (mcm) a day - in line with current volumes - will resume, it said. In its statement on Friday, Gazprom said maintenance works at the remaining Trent 60 gas compressor station would be carried out together with Siemens.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:07 IST
Nord Stream 1 pipeline to shut for three days at end of Aug, Gazprom says
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea, will be shut down for three days from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 as its only remaining gas compressor requires maintenance, Gazprom said on Friday.

The closure will bring further disruption to Europe's gas supplies with the pipeline already running at only 20% of its capacity, with Gazprom previously citing the need to repair other compressors, and fears Russia could halt supplies completely heading into the winter heating season. After maintenance is complete, flows of 33 million cubic metres (mcm) a day - in line with current volumes - will resume, it said.

In its statement on Friday, Gazprom said maintenance works at the remaining Trent 60 gas compressor station would be carried out together with Siemens. "Upon completion of work and in the absence of technical malfunctions of the unit, gas transportation will be restored to the level of 33 mcm per day," the statement said.

Nord Stream 1's full capacity is 167 mcm per day. Siemens Energy was not immediately available for comment.

