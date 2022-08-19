Left Menu

Owe no dues to power gencos, says TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 22:44 IST
Owe no dues to power gencos, says TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu on Friday said it owed no dues to power generators and insisted there was no mechanism in an online portal of the Union government for this purpose to share the state's response on the matter.

Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) Limited on Thursday asked three power exchanges -- IEX, PXIL and HPX -- to restrict electricity trading by 27 distribution companies in 13 states, including Tamil Nadu, having outstanding dues towards generating companies (gencos).

State Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said the Union Power Ministry's stipulated monthly dues of Rs 361 crore has already been paid on August 4, 2022.

Centre's ''PRAAPTI Portal'' has provision for the gencos to list their dues but does not give the state-run Tamil Nadu Electricity Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to provide its response.

''It is not fair to unilaterally stop supply of power without providing an opportunity and time to respond to a controversial list,'' he said in a statement uploaded on Twitter.

A small amount is due for some wind and solar power gencos but ''even that will be settled in a day or two,'' Balaji said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022