Russia's Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 20-08-2022 02:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 02:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russian Federation

A key Russian natural gas pipeline will shut down for three days of maintenance at the end of this month, the state-owned energy company Gazprom has announced, raising economic pressure on Germany and other European countries that depend on the fuel to power industry, generate electricity and heat homes.

The latest shutdown will come a month after Gazprom restored natural gas supply through the pipeline to only a fifth of its capacity after a previous shutoff for maintenance.

Russia on Friday blamed the reductions through the pipeline on technical problems but Germany has called the shutoffs a political move by the Kremlin to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement posted online, Gazprom said the planned shutdown from August 31 to September 2 is for "routine maintenance" at a key compressor station along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which links western Russia and Germany.

Natural gas prices have surged as Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas flows to a dozen European Union countries, fuelling inflation and raising the risk that Europe could plunge into recession.

Germany's Economy Ministry said in an email to The Associated Press that it had taken note of Gazprom's planned downtime for Nord Stream 1.

"We are monitoring the situation in close cooperation with the Federal Network Agency'' that regulates gas markets, the ministry said. "Gas flows through Nord Stream 1 are currently unchanged at 20 per cent." The newly announced maintenance shutoff raises additional fears that Russia could completely cut off the gas to try to gain political leverage over Europe as it tries to boost its storage levels for winter.

Germany recently announced that its gas storage facilities had reached 75 per cent capacity, two weeks before the target date of September 1.

Germans have been urged to cut gas use now so the country will have enough for the winter ahead.

Gazprom said once the work is completed, the flow of gas through Nord Stream 1 will resume at its prior level of 33 million cubic metres, or just 20 per cent of the pipeline's capacity.

The routine maintenance will be carried out jointly with Siemens specialists, Gazprom said, in a reference to its German partner, Siemens Energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

