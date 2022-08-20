Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 15:40 IST
'Need to re-invent news photography'
Senior photo-journalists have stressed on the need to reinvent news photography and explore new formats to tell a story.

The views were expressed at an Open House discussion on 'Photojournalism – Challenges and Opportunities' organized by the Working News Cameraman Association in collaboration with the Press Club of India here on World Photography Day on Friday.

The photojournalists agreed that the media landscape had changed but photography was not dead and had to be reinvented.

Opportunities for photojournalists have grown in recent years and there was a need to identify the same and work around it, they said.

A strong view on training photojournalists before being sent to work in danger zones was also expressed during the discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

