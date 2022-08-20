Lumpy skin disease: Ensure 100 pc cattle vaccinated in 7 days, Haryana chief secy tells officials

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday gave directions to the officials concerned to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of cattle within next seven days across the state in view of the spread of lumpy skin disease.

He said at present, three lakh vaccine doses are available in the state, which will be used in two days.

Apart from this, five lakh more doses will be available in the coming week.

The chief secretary (CS) presided over a meeting with deputy commissioners through video conference regarding containing the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the state, according to an official statement.

He directed the officers that vaccination should be done expeditiously to prevent the further spread of LSD.

In the meeting, the CS was apprised that eight districts -- Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Kaithal and Panchkula -- have been affected the most by the contagious disease in the state.

So far 30,225 animals have been infected. Out of these, 16,939 animals have recovered and 211 died, it said.

He directed the animal husbandry department to issue an advisory with immediate effect and make citizens aware that milk of infected cows can also be consumed after boiling it.

Kaushal directed the deputy commissioners to restrict the movement of cows taken by the cowherds from one place to another in the respective districts.

He also said there should be a complete ban on inter-state and inter-district movements of cattle. ''Apart from this, cattle fair and sale of animals etc. should also be completely banned,'' he said.

He directed that the additional land should be identified to isolate the infected animals so that the disease does not affect healthy animals.

The CS said the services of volunteers and 'gau sewaks' should also be utilized for vaccination of animals.

Apart from this, cooperation of faculty, students and interns of Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar must also be taken, the chief secretary said.

He said there should not be any kind of misconception related to this disease among the public.

For this, the DCs and animal husbandry department should provide appropriate information to the people, he said.

He said that carcasses of animals should not be left in the open in any circumstances.

The district administration should carry out the work of digging 8 to 10 feet deep pits for burying carcasses of animals that died due to LSD so that the disease does not spread to other healthy animals, Kaushal said.

He said fogging and spraying of particular disinfectants and proper sanitization should be done in all 'gaushalas' and villages to control and check the flies and mosquitoes acting as vectors for the spread of LSD.

The senior official said the department should immediately issue advisories for farmers related to prevention and care of infected animals.

Farmers should be aware that there is no need to panic. ''The disease is non - zoonotic that is, it does not spread from animal to human so they should take care of their livestock without fear.'' Isolate affected animals from other animals, the CS added.

