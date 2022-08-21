TPDDL, DSLSA to hold special Lok Adalat for settlement of electricity-related disputes

Power discom TPDDL and the Delhi State Legal Services Authority are organising a 'Special Lok Adalat' for on the spot settlement of electricity-related disputes and cases here on Sunday.

Cases of direct power theft and disconnections will be taken up at the Lok Adalat to be held at the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) office in Rohini's sector-3 from 10 AM to 4 PM, a company spokeperson said.

Cases that are either pending in any court or yet to be filed will be taken up by the Lok Adalat. Those willing to join in can attend the Lok Adalat in person or through a representatives carrying authorisation letter, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)