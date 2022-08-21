Left Menu

Intruder held by Indian Army in Jammu's Rajouri while trying to cross LoC for suicide attack

Indian Army troops on LOC in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera shot at and apprehended an intruder who was allegedly coming for a suicide attack.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:57 IST
Intruder held by Indian Army in Jammu's Rajouri while trying to cross LoC for suicide attack
Terrorist Tabarak Husain (Photo Credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army troops on LOC in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera shot at and apprehended an intruder who was allegedly coming for a suicide attack. The intruder identified as Tabarak Husain (26) was at first noticed to be involved in suspicious activity and was confronted by the army troops in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

The infiltrator attempted to escape from the army troops but was shot at and intercepted in injured condition, said the Rajouri district police. The intruder was rushed to the local army establishment for first aid and then was shifted to Army Hospital Rajouri, for further treatment, they added.

According to a police officer he is responding to the treatment well and an investigation of the matter and questioning of the intruder will be conducted accordingly. The police identified the intruder as Tabarak Husain who was on an alleged suicide mission and this was the second time he was apprehended while crossing the Line of Control (LOC).

"Tabarak Husain's pubic hairs and armpits are shaved and this is mostly done by terrorists when they are on a suicide attack as seen in the past," said a police official. Earlier, on April 25, 2016, two Pakistani intruders were apprehended by Jhangar Batallion, Nowshera Sector. Indian Army troops observed three suspects trying to intrude across the LoC but only two suspects could be apprehended. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
4
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022