EU's Borrell: answer from Iran to EU proposal on nuclear deal was "reasonable"
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that a response from Iran to the EU's latest proposal on a nuclear deal with the U.S. was "reasonable". "There was a proposal from me as coordinator of the negotiations...
- Country:
- Spain
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that a response from Iran to the EU's latest proposal on a nuclear deal with the U.S. was "reasonable".
"There was a proposal from me as coordinator of the negotiations... and a response from Iran that I considered reasonable. It was transmitted to the United States which has not yet responded formally," he told a university event in the northern Spanish city of Santander.
Borrell was referring to a response sent last week by Iran to the latest proposal of the European Union for updating a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran after 16 months of indirect U.S.-Iranian talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Iran
- United States
- Tehran
- European Union
- Spanish
- Santander
- Josep Borrell
ALSO READ
United States returns to Cambodia 30 antiquities looted from historic sites
Iran's nuclear negotiators to return to Tehran from Vienna - IRNA
Manushi Chhillar opens up about her role in Tehran
FACTBOX-How much oil does the European Union import from Russia?
Iran's nuclear negotiators to return to Tehran from Vienna - IRNA