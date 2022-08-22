Left Menu

EU's Borrell: answer from Iran to EU proposal on nuclear deal was "reasonable"

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that a response from Iran to the EU's latest proposal on a nuclear deal with the U.S. was "reasonable". "There was a proposal from me as coordinator of the negotiations...

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-08-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 16:37 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Spain

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that a response from Iran to the EU's latest proposal on a nuclear deal with the U.S. was "reasonable".

"There was a proposal from me as coordinator of the negotiations... and a response from Iran that I considered reasonable. It was transmitted to the United States which has not yet responded formally," he told a university event in the northern Spanish city of Santander.

Borrell was referring to a response sent last week by Iran to the latest proposal of the European Union for updating a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran after 16 months of indirect U.S.-Iranian talks.

