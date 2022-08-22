Left Menu

Assam to capture details of non-local religious teachers coming into state, says CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reiterated that Islamic religious teachers coming into the state will be closely monitored and the state is developing a portal where their details will be captured.

ANI | Guwahati (Ani) | Updated: 22-08-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 17:12 IST
Assam to capture details of non-local religious teachers coming into state, says CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reiterated that Islamic teachers coming into the state will be closely monitored and the state is developing a portal where their details will be captured. "We have laid down standard operating procedures. Locals must inform police if any religious teacher (Imam) coming outside of the state and are not known to them," Sarma told reporters.

"Police will verify the person and then he can carry out his religious teaching in the Madrassas," he said, adding that Muslims of Assam have been cooperating with the government in this process. Assam currently doesn't have any government-run Madrassas as they have been converted into regular schools.

However, individual or privately-run Madrassas continue to exist. There were reports that some militants disguised as religious teachers sneaked into the state and silently go ahead with their subversive and anti-social activities.

On August 7, the Assam police arrested a woman identified as Jahura Khatun in connection with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the Bilasipara area in Dhubri district and recovered two mobile phones in her possession. Recently, Chief Minister Sarma said in a press conference that, six Bangladeshi nationals who are members of AQIS/ABT, entered Assam in 2016-17 and Assam police had arrested one among them and five are still absconding.

On Saturday, two suspected terrorists linked with the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) terror groups were arrested by the Assam police in the state's Goalpara district. Assam police have so far arrested over 30 persons including a Bangladeshi national and busted five modules of AQIS/ABT in the state since March this year. (ANI)

