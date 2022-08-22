Left Menu

Finance ministry asks bankers' panel to provide banking facility in four Himachal villages

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:40 IST
Finance ministry asks bankers' panel to provide banking facility in four Himachal villages
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The central government on Monday asked a bankers' panel in Himachal Pradesh to provide banking facility at those four villages that have no bank branches, an official statement said.

The instruction was issued by Union minister of state for finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad who was the chief guest at a meeting of HP State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) here.

As per the department of financial inclusion of the central government, there are only four villages in the hill state where no bank exists.

The four villages without banks are located in Shimla and Kangra districts.

Jungle Chadaha, Jungle Khagna and Jabna villages are located in Shimla district and Mohli Khas village is in Kangra district.

Though the Himachal Gramin Bank has appointed a Bank Mitra in Mohali Khas village, banks have been directed to provide banking facility in the remaining three villages soon, according to the statement.

The 165th SLBC meeting was presided by UCO Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Soma Sankar Prasad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022