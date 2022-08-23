Left Menu

Aurobindo College to ask DDA to expedite acquisition of land allotted 22 years ago

Delhi Universitys Sri Aurobindo College on Monday decided to urge the DDA to expedite acquisition of the land allotted to it near Lado Sarai village here over 22 years ago.The decision was taken in a meeting of the governing body of the college.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 00:44 IST
Aurobindo College to ask DDA to expedite acquisition of land allotted 22 years ago
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Sri Aurobindo College on Monday decided to urge the DDA to expedite acquisition of the land allotted to it near Lado Sarai village here over 22 years ago.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the governing body of the college. ''A review meeting was held on Monday inside the premises of Sri Aurobindo College under the chairmanship of Ghanshyam Kaushik, treasurer of the governing body, regarding the acquisition of land allotted to the college near Lado Sarai village in South Delhi,'' a statement said. The college was allotted the DDA land in Phirni area of ​​Lado Sarai village on March 22, 2000. ''It was decided in the meeting that DDA would be requested to expedite the status of the possession of the land which is to be handed over to the college,'' the statement added. Earlier, on May 5, the chairman of Sri Aurobindo College Devendra Tomar, Treasurer Ghanshyam Kaushik and other college staff along with DDA officials had visited the land. During the visit, an assurance was given on behalf of the DDA that the possession of the land will soon be given to the college and a boundary wall will also be constructed, the statement said.

However, even after 22 years, the possession of the allotted land has not been given to the college, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
2
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
3
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022