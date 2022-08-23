Left Menu

Myanmar national among two held in major drug bust: Mizoram Police

The Special Narcotics Cell of the Mizoram Police seized 2.7 kilograms of heroin in the Kolasib district on Monday night and arrested two persons including a Myanmar national, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 23-08-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 16:05 IST
Myanmar national among two held in major drug bust: Mizoram Police
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Narcotics Cell of the Mizoram Police seized 2.7 kilograms of heroin in the Kolasib district on Monday night and arrested two persons including a Myanmar national, police said on Tuesday. The drugs are estimated to be Rs 13.4 crores worth in the international market.

According to a Mizoram Police statement, CID was able to recover 200 cases of Heroin No. 4. The drug weighing 2.7 kilograms, is valued at approximately Rs 13.4 crore in the international market. The recovery was made from a truck at the Kanan Veng Kawnpui, in the northern district of Kolasib. The police have apprehended two people so far. The first accused has been identified as Khualsawmsangam who is 37 years old, a resident of Ngaizawl in the Champhai district. The other accused is a Myanmar national, Lalthangliana, who is 44 years old from Bukphir, Chin State in Myanmar. He was living in Vengthar, Champhai.

A senior police official said the case will be handled by the Aizawl Special Narcotics Police Station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022