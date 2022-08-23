Myanmar national among two held in major drug bust: Mizoram Police

The Special Narcotics Cell of the Mizoram Police seized 2.7 kilograms of heroin in the Kolasib district on Monday night and arrested two persons including a Myanmar national, police said on Tuesday. The drugs are estimated to be Rs 13.4 crores worth in the international market.

According to a Mizoram Police statement, CID was able to recover 200 cases of Heroin No. 4. The drug weighing 2.7 kilograms, is valued at approximately Rs 13.4 crore in the international market. The recovery was made from a truck at the Kanan Veng Kawnpui, in the northern district of Kolasib. The police have apprehended two people so far. The first accused has been identified as Khualsawmsangam who is 37 years old, a resident of Ngaizawl in the Champhai district. The other accused is a Myanmar national, Lalthangliana, who is 44 years old from Bukphir, Chin State in Myanmar. He was living in Vengthar, Champhai.

A senior police official said the case will be handled by the Aizawl Special Narcotics Police Station. (ANI)

