HPCL launches cowdung-to-compressed biogas project

As part of its move towards increasing the green energy mix, state-run Hindustan Petroleum has announced a cow dung-to-compressed biogas project at Sanchore in Rajasthan.

This is the oil major's first project under the waste-to-energy portfolio and the plant is proposed to utilize 100 tonnes per day of cowdung to produce biogas, which can be used as automotive fuel. The project is expected to be commissioned in a year, HPCL said in a statement on Tuesday. The project is coming at Pathmeda in the Jalore district of Rajasthan, the company said without disclosing the financial details of the project.

The project is being developed under the Gobar-Dhan scheme launched by government in April 2018, which is part of the biodegradable waste management programme, and seeks to positively impact cleanliness and generate wealth and energy from cattle and organic waste, the company said.

