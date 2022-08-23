Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Norway eyes high gas output until 2030, says energy minister

"I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now until 2030," Terje Aasland told Reuters in an interview. "We see that there are projects and also plans for development and operation coming now that can help maintain the high gas volumes going forward," he said.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 23-08-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 21:25 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Norway eyes high gas output until 2030, says energy minister
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway plans to maintain its current high gas production level until the end of the decade as Europe plans to ditch Russian imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Norway's energy minister said on Tuesday. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now until 2030," Terje Aasland told Reuters in an interview.

"We see that there are projects and also plans for development and operation coming now that can help maintain the high gas volumes going forward," he said. The Nordic country is expected to produce some 122 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas this year according to official forecasts made in May, an increase of 8% from 2021, possibly beating a record set five years ago.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate predicted in January that gas output would reach 118 bcm in 2026, which is the latest year forecast by the regulator, below current levels. Norway is now Europe's biggest supplier of gas according to Refinitiv Eikon data, overtaking Russia, which has cut back on its gas deliveries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022