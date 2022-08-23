Union Minister Anupriya Patel to inaugurate golden jubilee celebrations of MPEDA

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) on Wednesday.

The golden jubilee celebrations of MPEDA, which is credited with making India's marine products a global brand, will take place at a hotel in Bolgatty Island here.

The event will also see the distribution of the MPEDA Export Awards and Champions trophy of MPEDA Golden Jubilee Marine Quest 2022, MPEDA said in a release.

MPEDA is celebrating the Golden Jubilee at a time when India's marine exports touching 1.4 million tonnes (Rs.57,586 crore) as against just 35,523 tonnes in the year of inception in 1972. ''The Golden Jubilee comes amid its continued efforts to capitalise on the milestones reflected in its fundamental focus on capture fisheries, value-added products and market promotion, besides establishing a pan-India network while invigorating quality and sustainability,'' MPEDA Chairman, Dodda Venkata Swamy, said.

He said MPEDA was readying to host the 23rd edition of the biennial India International Seafood Show (IISS).

''The February 2023 event at Kolkata will provide an ideal platform for interaction between Indian exporters and overseas importers of India's marine products,'' he added. MPEDA has decided to chalk out an export development plan to target export of USD 20 billion in the next five years. ''It will require a growth rate of about 15 per cent. We need to sustain and accelerate the growth tempo to meet this target,'' he added.

