Centralised mid-day meal kitchen to be set up at Assam's Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday handed over Rs 7 crore as the first instalment for setting up a state-of-the-art hygienic centralized mid-day meal kitchen by Akshaya Patra Foundation to feed the students of Majuli district.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 23-08-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 22:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday handed over Rs 7 crore as the first instalment for setting up a state-of-the-art hygienic centralized mid-day meal kitchen by Akshaya Patra Foundation to feed the students of Majuli district. The Assam government will provide altogether Rs 14 crore for the construction of this kitchen which will immensely help in the smooth implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in the district.

According to the state government, the Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that provides nutritious food to students by implementing the mid-day meal scheme in government and government-aided schools through its kitchens. Recently, Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated the 65th kitchen of the Foundation at Jorhat, which was built at a cost of Rs 14 crore to serve mid-day meal to 12,000 students from 157 schools at the initial stage and subsequently to cover nearly 30,000 students of the district. (ANI)

