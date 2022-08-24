Left Menu

No evidence of Indian companies circumventing Russian sanctions: US official

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 11:26 IST
No evidence of Indian companies circumventing Russian sanctions: US official
Wally Adeyemo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

The US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Wednesday said there is ''no evidence'' of Indian companies circumventing the sanctions imposed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

''I've seen no evidence of Indian companies circumventing sanctions that have been placed on Russia,'' Adeyemo told reporters during a visit to IIT-Bombay here.

He added that companies around the world, including those in India, the US, and Europe, are taking the sanctions seriously and implementing them as well.

The remarks come days after reports quoted RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra saying that the US is concerned over India being used to export fuel made from Russian crude in violation of sanctions imposed by Washington.

According to Patra, transfers of Russian crude are taking place on the high seas and the ships come to a port in Gujarat, where the oil is refined and shipped on.

Adeyemo also said that the coalition of the sanctions is broadening, with many countries joining.

The Treasury Department official is on a multi-day visit to India, which will include meetings in the financial capital and New Delhi.

