Babar Qadri murder case: Police conduct searches at residence of Mian Qayoom, others

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted searches in the Babar Qadri murder case. The searches are in progress at the residences of former Bar Association president, Mian Qayoom, and two other members Manzoor Dar and Muzzaffar Mohammad.

Qadri, a lawyer, was killed on September 24, 2020, at his Hawal residence. It had been reported that a group of armed persons had gone to his home to discuss an accident-related case and one of them pulled out his pistol and shot him dead and after that Qadri succumbed to his injuries in Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). "The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, "Srinagar police conducting searches at the residence of Adv Miyan Qayoom, Adv Manzoor Dar and Adv Muzzaffar Mohd in connection with further investigation in the murder of Adv Babar Qadri, FIR No 62/2020 of PS Lal Bazar," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Officials, during the investigation, found startling facts about Miyan Qayoom who is one of the accused in the Babar Qadri murder case. "He worked as Chief Legal Advisor to Syed Ali Geelani during 1987 elections and in 1990, Qayoom openly came out in support of the secessionist movement and presented a memorandum to UNMOGIP headquarters at Srinagar. He provided targets to terror groups like LeT, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen. Any person who opposed terror outfits and expressed belief in the Indian constitution was gunned down by the terrorists operating on behalf of Qayoom," the official said.

It has also been reported that as the President of the Bar association, Qayoom had expelled deceased Babar Qadri from the basic membership of the Association and a couple of times got him physically assaulted through his associate like-minded advocates. (ANI)

