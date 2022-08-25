Left Menu

Shivsena MP Shewale urges MoS Home Ajay Kumar to take action over actor Mona Ambegaonkar's tweet on Savarkar

Shivsena MP Rahul Shewale has sent a letter to MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra to take action against the actor Mona Ambegaonkar for her tweet against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 08:26 IST
Shivsena MP Shewale urges MoS Home Ajay Kumar to take action over actor Mona Ambegaonkar's tweet on Savarkar
Rahul Shewale, Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shivsena MP Rahul Shewale has sent a letter to MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra to take action against the actor Mona Ambegaonkar for her tweet against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Shewale has requested MoS Home to order the concerned agencies to remove the controversial tweet.

"I would like to draw your kind attention to the Tweet made by Mona Ambegaonkar at 6.47 p.m. on August 22, 2022, against Swatantraya Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This tweet is of a very controversial nature and has no authenticity," Shewale stated in the letter. "In my view, it has no historical fact and malice the figure of a great Freedom Fighter, who fought against the English Empire for the independence of India," he further stated.

"I strongly condemn the Tweet. I request you kindly take strong cognizance of the Tweet and order the concerned agency to immediately remove the tweet from social media. I also request you to order to take against Mona Ambekaonkar for making such a fake Tweet against a reputed Freedom Fighter," he added. Earlier Ambegaonkar tweeted, "Savarkar's first conviction, was for the attempted rape of Margaret Lawrence, in 1908. He confessed to the crime and was sentenced to four months in jail. This 'sanskari' low criminal, is the Sangh Parivar's role model today. No wonder most of them are rapists."

The tweet by the actress has now been deleted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022