Shivsena MP Shewale urges MoS Home Ajay Kumar to take action over actor Mona Ambegaonkar's tweet on Savarkar

Shivsena MP Rahul Shewale has sent a letter to MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra to take action against the actor Mona Ambegaonkar for her tweet against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Shewale has requested MoS Home to order the concerned agencies to remove the controversial tweet.

"I would like to draw your kind attention to the Tweet made by Mona Ambegaonkar at 6.47 p.m. on August 22, 2022, against Swatantraya Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This tweet is of a very controversial nature and has no authenticity," Shewale stated in the letter. "In my view, it has no historical fact and malice the figure of a great Freedom Fighter, who fought against the English Empire for the independence of India," he further stated.

"I strongly condemn the Tweet. I request you kindly take strong cognizance of the Tweet and order the concerned agency to immediately remove the tweet from social media. I also request you to order to take against Mona Ambekaonkar for making such a fake Tweet against a reputed Freedom Fighter," he added. Earlier Ambegaonkar tweeted, "Savarkar's first conviction, was for the attempted rape of Margaret Lawrence, in 1908. He confessed to the crime and was sentenced to four months in jail. This 'sanskari' low criminal, is the Sangh Parivar's role model today. No wonder most of them are rapists."

The tweet by the actress has now been deleted. (ANI)

