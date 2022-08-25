Six homes delivered with modern, off-site building in Rotorua

The Government is driving innovation and ramping up progress in Rotorua with the first six of 37 homes delivered with the fast, modern, off-site building method known as OSM, Housing and Building and Construction Minister, Megan Woods says.

"The New Zealand housing and construction market faces some serious challenges, and we believe it's time for a new approach, and some forward-thinking, to create more modern, precision built homes at pace and scale." Megan Woods said.

"OSM homes have numerous efficiency benefits; they can be built and installed on sites faster than traditional builds, there are fewer variables, like constraints on materials, and there is less construction waste, making for happy and healthy, sustainable homes.

"Building more warm, dry, good-quality homes is a key part of our Government's solution to New Zealand's housing crisis, and we are focused on improving the speed and efficiency of housebuilding to enable the many new homes the country needs.

"Not only is it an exciting time for the families who are moving into these first six homes, but it is also an important moment for Rotorua which is seeing more green shoots of progress. Since 2013 Rotorua has experienced a population surge of 9,000 people, while only issuing 1,500 consents. This Government is now working hard to help Rotorua fix this problem by pouring resource into the city.

"Across Rotorua around 300 public homes are under construction or being planned, and out of the Government's 10,000 additional public homes, 209 are in Rotorua. This is starting to unwind the damage done by the previous National Government who left Rotorua in 2017 with 44 fewer houses".

"Rotorua is a priority for us and on top of our comprehensive house build plan we've funded additional infrastructure to enable over 3,000 additional homes," Megan Woods said.

The previously vacant two hectare site on the corner of Ranolf Street and Malfroy Road in Rotorua was purchased in mid-2021 by Kāinga Ora and is being developed for public housing in stages.

The first phase comprises 37 homes, with six ready now, a further 19 to be completed by the end of the year, and the final 12 homes early next year.

The six homes have been built offsite in Huntly by Kāinga Ora build partner Builtsmart, one of the country's largest suppliers of offsite manufactured homes.

The second phase is in the planning stages and is expected to include a further 20 multi-storey homes.

These homes are in addition to a further 11 homes which have been completed in the past month, with a further 24 homes currently being built.

New contract signed with Rotorua's Exeter Homes

Housing investment in Rotorua is being given a further government boost with contracts being signed between Kāinga Ora and Rotorua OSM business Exeter Homes.

"This is a good example of a local business, employing local people, working to provide innovative housing solutions for local communities, and across the wider region." Megan Woods said.

12 OSM homes – seven for Rotorua and five for Ōpōtiki, will be delivered early next year, with a second order for around the same number of homes in the pipeline.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)