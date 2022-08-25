Left Menu

Portugal's drought prompts water price rise, street-cleaning ban

Facing an unprecedented drought, Portugal's government recommended 43 municipalities temporarily increase water prices for their biggest consumers and suspend street-cleaning and watering in public parks and gardens. All of mainland Portugal is suffering severe or extreme drought following heatwaves over recent months, the national meteorology institute IPMA says.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 15:05 IST
Portugal's drought prompts water price rise, street-cleaning ban
Duarte Cordeiro Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Facing an unprecedented drought, Portugal's government recommended that 43 municipalities temporarily increase water prices for their biggest consumers and suspend street cleaning and watering in public parks and gardens.

All of mainland Portugal is suffering severe or extreme drought following heatwaves over recent months, the national meteorology institute IPMA says. Environment Minister Duarte Cordeiro said late on Wednesday that, out of the 61 dams in mainland Portugal, 10 are in a critical situation, with the stored volume of water below 20% of their capacity.

The nearly dry dams supply 40 municipalities in the north and centre of the country and three are in the tourism-dependent Algarve. Although the country as a whole has enough water in its reservoirs for two years of consumption, the 10 in a critical situation do not have enough for one year, Cordeiro said.

Portugal has a total of 278 municipalities and they are responsible for providing water to the population. In the 43 worst affected, Cordeiro said the government recommended that for the period when the drought was most severe, they should increase the price for families and companies that consume more than 15 cubic metres of water per month. The country's average family consumes 10 cubic metres per month.

They must also "temporarily suspend non-essential uses of water, namely for washing streets and watering green spaces, and in decorative fountains and swimming pools," he said, adding the government would help to ensure the rapid implementation of these measures. "There is always the legal possibility for the government to adopt measures with more force than recommendations, though it is not necessary for now," he said, saying the municipalities were willing to act.

In February, the government ordered six dams to halt electricity production and, as of August, Portugal cut irrigation of golf courses and public parks and gardens in Algarve to avoid having to ration water for human use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022