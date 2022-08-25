MUMBAI OILSEEDS PRICES

DATE AUGUST 25, 2022 OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1715.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1465.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1545.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1467.00 Refined Palm Oil 1090.00 Soyabean Ref. 1275.00 Imp.Soybean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1420.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1390.00 Copra white 1380.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1170.00 Linseed 1250.00 Castor Comm. 1517.00 F.S.G. 1527.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1507.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 32000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 33000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 26000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soya meal 48% 49304.00 Castor Extr. 12450.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 8575.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 10050.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 10250.00 Gr Javas 70/80 10850.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 10300.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5300.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10000.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 9800.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 9700.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 9300.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 8700.00 Sunflower Seed 7000.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8000.00 Castorseed Bombay 7435.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

