S.Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company
South Korea has signed a 3 trillion won 2.25 billion deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypts first nuclear power plant.South Koreas government said Thursday the contract between the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and ASE requires the South Koreans to provide turbine-related equipment and construction work for the plant that is being built in Dabaa, about 130 kilometers 80 miles northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast.
South Korea's government said Thursday the contract between the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and ASE requires the South Koreans to provide turbine-related equipment and construction work for the plant that is being built in Dabaa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast. ASE is a subsidiary of Rosatom, a state-owned Russian nuclear conglomerate. A senior aide of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the negotiations were slowed by "unexpected variables," mainly Russia's war on Ukraine and the U.S.-led sanctions campaign against Moscow over its aggression.
