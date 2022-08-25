Left Menu

S.Korea signs $2.25 billion deal with Russia nuclear company

South Korea's government said Thursday the contract between the state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power and ASE requires the South Koreans to provide turbine-related equipment and construction work for the plant that is being built in Dabaa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast. ASE is a subsidiary of Rosatom, a state-owned Russian nuclear conglomerate. A senior aide of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the negotiations were slowed by "unexpected variables," mainly Russia's war on Ukraine and the U.S.-led sanctions campaign against Moscow over its aggression.

