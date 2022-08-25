'One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer': Cong's dig at govt's 'single fertilizer brand order'

The Congress on Thursday slammed the government's reported order directing all fertiliser companies to sell their products under a single brand, terming it ''one nation, one man, one fertiliser''.

In a bid to bring about uniformity in fertiliser brands across the country, the government issued an order directing all companies to sell their products under a single brand name 'Bharat', media reports said.

''Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilisers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana),'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

''One Nation, One Man, One Fertiliser!'' he tweeted.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala also slammed the Modi government over the matter, claiming it reduced the fertiliser subsidy by 25 per cent from Rs 1,40,122 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 1,05,222 crore in 2022-23.

The Modi government imposed 5 per cent GST on fertilisers and ''cruelly'' hiked the price of fertilisers. It hiked the price of DAP (Diammonium phosphate) from Rs 1,125 in 2014 to Rs 1,350 per bag now, Surjewala said in a series of tweets.

''The Modi government stole 5 kg of fertiliser from every bag of urea, reducing the weight from 50 kg to 45 kg without reducing the price. The Modi government hiked the price of potash from Rs 450 in 2014 to Rs 825/bag now,'' he alleged, adding the price of super fertiliser has been increased to Rs 340 per bag now from Rs 260 in 2014.

''And now it claims fake credit by directing 'One Name' and the subsidy to be shown on bags under PMBJP scheme. Will the PM and BJP answer how does 'One Nation, One Fertiliser' benefit the farmers? Would it not confuse the farmers in choosing the right brand? ''Will it not be harmful to farmers? Can the quality of fertilisers manufactured by different companies be the same? Will it not stop the fertiliser companies from undertaking extension activities? Will farmers be at mercy of the agent/dealer as all fertilisers will look the same?'' Surjewala said.

