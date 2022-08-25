Regular power line to Zaporizhzhia plant restored, Ukraine tells IAEA

The last regular power line supplying electricity to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine is working again after having been cut earlier on Thursday, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said, citing Ukraine.

"Ukraine told the IAEA that the ZNPP, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, at least twice lost connection to the power line during the day but that it was currently up again," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that information on the direct cause of the outage was not immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)