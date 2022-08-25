Left Menu

Nuclear watchdog to visit Russian-held plant in coming days - Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 23:01 IST
The International Atomic Energy Agency could travel on a mission to Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine in the next coming days, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Thursday.

"A visit is planned. We are talking about the coming days - this is definitely no later than the beginning of September," Galushchenko told Reuters in an interview in Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

