Nuclear watchdog to visit Russian-held plant in coming days - Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency could travel on a mission to Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine in the next coming days, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Thursday.

"A visit is planned. We are talking about the coming days - this is definitely no later than the beginning of September," Galushchenko told Reuters in an interview in Kyiv.

