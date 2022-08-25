Left Menu

Suspected cases of lumpy skin disease reported in Pune's Junnar area

Aggressive treatment is being given to the unwell animals, said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad.On Thursday a livestock development officer visited Mandave and treated all the cases and provided guidance about further treatment and precautions, he said.To collect samples and confirm the disease, a team of disease investigation section will be visiting the village on Friday, he said.PTI SPK KRK KRK

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-08-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 23:08 IST
Suspected cases of lumpy skin disease reported in Pune's Junnar area
  • Country:
  • India

Eight suspected cases of cattle contracting the lumpy skin disease were reported from a village in Junnar tehsil of Pune district on Thursday, officials said.

Seven bulls and a cow were found to have symptoms of the viral infection at Mandave village but no death has been reported so far, said an official. ''Isolation measures such as the closing of (animal) markets, prevention of transportation and ring vaccination would be carried out. Aggressive treatment is being given to the unwell animals,'' said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad.

On Thursday a livestock development officer visited Mandave and treated all the cases and provided guidance about further treatment and precautions, he said.

''To collect samples and confirm the disease, a team of disease investigation section will be visiting the village on Friday,'' he said.

PTI SPK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022