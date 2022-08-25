Lumpy disease: Jammu Administration issues advisory, bans movement of dairy animals

Administration has issued a set of advisories on the spread of Lumpy skin disease in the animals and put a blanket ban on the movement, transportation of dairy animals from one place to another in Jammu district.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, the district administration has taken a string of measures to prevent, control and contain the spread of Lumpy Skin disease in the animals, officials said.

The District Administration has been organising a series of camps, besides providing door to door treatment to the affected dairy animals, they said.

According to a public notice order, an outbreak of Lumpy disease among cattle has been reported in several districts. LSD is a contagious disease in which peculiar lumps or nodules appear on the skin of affected cattle. Symptoms of the disease include fever, loss in milk production, nodules on the skin, nasal and eye discharge, it said.

''The administration has banned the movement, transportation of dairy animals from one place to another. The movement of all trucks, tractor trolleys and other vehicles carrying animals, cattle in and out or within the district shall be stopped with immediate effect'', the advisory said.

The order further says that to check the spread of the Lumpy disease, infected animals are to be isolated from healthy stock.

The carcasses of animals are not to be disposed of in the open and skinning of carcasses is also prohibited, it said. Animal carcasses are to be disposed of in two days under the supervision of officials of the Animal Husbandry department as per protocol, it added.

The order said that cleaning and disinfection of the infected premises and shed shall be done by using phenol, sodium hypochlorite and fromalin. It also said that in case of emergency the people should seek immediate help from the nearest veterinary centre for treatment.

The District Administration has also issued a helpline number 18001807205 for the farmers.

