Suspected cases of lumpy skin disease reported in Pune district

Aggressive treatment is being given to the unwell animals, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-08-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 09:07 IST
Eight suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle have been reported from a village in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, a senior official has said.

A team of the district health department's disease investigation section will visit the Mandave village during the day to collect samples for examination, said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad. The area is located about 90 km from Pune city.

Seven bulls and a cow were found to have symptoms of the viral infection in the village but no death has been reported, Prasad had said on Thursday.

''Isolation measures such as the closing of (animal) markets, prevention of transportation and ring vaccination would be taken. Aggressive treatment is being given to the unwell animals,'' he said.

On Thursday a livestock development officer visited the village and administered medication to the animals besides providing guidance to the local cattle farmers about further treatment and precautions to be taken, Prasad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

