UK's Liz Truss will ensure people get the support they need on energy bills -spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-08-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 13:43 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The frontrunner to become British prime minister next month, Liz Truss, would ensure people get the support needed to get through tough times, a campaign spokesperson said on Friday after energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% rise in bills.

"Today's announcement will cause grave concern to many people across the UK who will be worried about paying their bills. As Prime Minister, Liz would ensure people get the support needed to get through these tough times," the spokesperson said.

Truss has previously said she does not believe handouts are the best way to help households through the cost-of-living squeeze, and she prefers to focus on tax cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

