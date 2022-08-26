Left Menu

Russia says it destroyed howitzer used to shell Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had destroyed a U.S.-made M777 howitzer which it said Ukraine had used to shell the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russian forces in March.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-08-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:28 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had destroyed a U.S.-made M777 howitzer which it said Ukraine had used to shell the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. In its daily briefing, the Defence Ministry said that the howitzer had been destroyed west of the town of Marganets, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains near the frontline, and has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility.

