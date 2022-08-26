NTPC board okays Rs 11,843 cr investment for 1320 MW Talcher power project Stage-III
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The board of state-run power giant NTPC has approved an investment of Rs 11,843.75 crore for 1,320 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III. ''Board of Directors of the Company has accorded investment approval for Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 11,843.75 crore,'' a BSE filing said.
