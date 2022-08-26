‘Telangana revolutionises farming with developmental programmes’

Left Menu

The entire farming community is looking at Telangana which has brought into force a revolutionary action plan in the agriculture sector in the 75 years of the nations independence. It is amazing to see Telangana farmers are continuing the farming activity as a profitable profession, which we want to learn, they said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:20 IST
The entire farming community is looking at Telangana which has brought into force a revolutionary action plan in the agriculture sector in the 75 years of the nation's independence. The demand to implement Telangana government’s farmers welfare schemes and the developmental programmes in the farm and allied sectors is growing day by day, an official release said on Friday.

Leaders and representatives of the farmers' associations from 25 States arrived here to study and examine the progress in agriculture and irrigation sector at the field-level in Telangana, according to the release.

The leaders said they would also demand their respective State governments to emulate Telangana and adopt similar farmer welfare programmes and agriculture development policies. It is amazing to see Telangana farmers are continuing the farming activity as a profitable profession, which ''we want to learn,'' they said.

