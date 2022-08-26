Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes R75M worth of assets from police officials

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has seized some R75 million worth of assets from police officials allegedly involved in the controversial R191 million SA Police Service blue lights tender.

The case relates to the allegedly fraudulent tender awarded to Instrumentation Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd to fit and supply blue lights and sirens to SAPS vehicles in Gauteng.

The case is a collaboration between the AFU and the NPA's Investigative Directorate (NPA ID)

NPA ID National Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the seizures took place at several properties in Gauteng.

"The appointed curator together with the Sheriffs of the Court, members of the Hawks and members of the AFU proceeded to certain residential addresses in Sandton, Pretoria, Boksburg, Springs and Sasolburg to execute a provisional restraint order following an application by the AFU.

"The assets include at least 19 immovable properties linked to the accused as well as approximately 115 vehicles which includes 3 trucks. Investigations are ongoing to trace further assets," she said.

The accused in the criminal case are:

Director of Instrumentation Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, Vimpie Manthata Johannes

Former SAPS acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane

SAPS officials Ramahlapi Mokwena, Nombhuruza Napo, James Ramanjalum, Deliwe De Lange, Ravichandran Pillay, Joseph Mulaiwa and Bonang Mgwenya.

Seboka said the criminal case is expected to be heard on 2 November 2022.

"The officials, acting in concert, ensured that Manthata's entity was awarded the contract and was paid approximately R65 million. This amount escalated to present day estimates of R121 million.

"The SAPS officials were mostly rewarded with cash payments, which in several instances appear to have covered their monthly expenses, leaving their salaries largely intact. The evidence indicates that in certain instances, the reward was in the form of the purchase of luxury cars and expensive clothing and accessories paid for by Manthata.

"Investigations revealed that Manthata and certain of the SAPS officials were in constant communication during the procurement and payment process. The communications are linked to the withdrawal of substantial amounts in cash by Manthata and the cash received by the SAPS officials," she said.

Seboka added that if convicted, the AFU will move file "an application to institute a confiscation enquiry aimed ultimately at the recovery of the stolen funds" from the accused.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)