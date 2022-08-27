Left Menu

Maha: Yerwada prison inmates prepare eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh

They trained 15 inmates from the Yerawada jail on idol making, said Rani Bhosale, Superintendent, Yerwada Central Prison.She said these idols are made out of shadu or clay considering the eco-friendly aspect of the ten-day festival.Bhosale said the jail industry retail shop has been in the service for the last several years.Products made by the inmates are in good demand and people usually come to the shop and buy these things.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-08-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 13:13 IST
Maha: Yerwada prison inmates prepare eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inmates of the Yerwada Central Prison in Maharashtra's Pune have carved out beautiful and eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh which are attracting a large number of people to purchase them. According to authorities, this is the first time that inmates of this central prison have prepared these idols which are kept for sale at the jail industry retail shop where products such as wooden furniture, carpets, linens, chappals, artefacts and clothing, made by the prisoners are displayed.

''Every year, Lord Ganesh idols are made by the inmates at the Nashik Central Prison. This is the first time that the Yerwada Central Jail has started this project and roped in two inmate artists from the Nashik prison. They trained 15 inmates from the Yerawada jail on idol making,'' said Rani Bhosale, Superintendent, Yerwada Central Prison.

She said these idols are made out of 'shadu' or clay considering the eco-friendly aspect of the ten-day festival.

Bhosale said the jail industry retail shop has been in the service for the last several years.

"Products made by the inmates are in good demand and people usually come to the shop and buy these things. We thought of idol-making this year. I am happy that the inmates learned the art in a short time and crafted over 250 beautiful idols of Lord Ganesh,'' said Bhosale.

The idols are available from Rs 400 to Rs 15,000, the jail authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022