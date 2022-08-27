Maha: Yerwada prison inmates prepare eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh

Inmates of the Yerwada Central Prison in Maharashtra's Pune have carved out beautiful and eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh which are attracting a large number of people to purchase them. According to authorities, this is the first time that inmates of this central prison have prepared these idols which are kept for sale at the jail industry retail shop where products such as wooden furniture, carpets, linens, chappals, artefacts and clothing, made by the prisoners are displayed.

''Every year, Lord Ganesh idols are made by the inmates at the Nashik Central Prison. This is the first time that the Yerwada Central Jail has started this project and roped in two inmate artists from the Nashik prison. They trained 15 inmates from the Yerawada jail on idol making,'' said Rani Bhosale, Superintendent, Yerwada Central Prison.

She said these idols are made out of 'shadu' or clay considering the eco-friendly aspect of the ten-day festival.

Bhosale said the jail industry retail shop has been in the service for the last several years.

"Products made by the inmates are in good demand and people usually come to the shop and buy these things. We thought of idol-making this year. I am happy that the inmates learned the art in a short time and crafted over 250 beautiful idols of Lord Ganesh,'' said Bhosale.

The idols are available from Rs 400 to Rs 15,000, the jail authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)