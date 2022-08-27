Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM orders probe into salary hikes of staffers of co-op banks

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-08-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 13:53 IST
Chhattisgarh CM orders probe into salary hikes of staffers of co-op banks
Bhupesh Baghel Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered an inquiry into the salary hikes of staffers of state-run apex bank and district cooperative central banks (DCCBs) in the last 10 years, an official said on Saturday.

Baghel ordered the probe on Friday after he recently chaired a meeting of officials on the existing service rules and pay scale in cooperative banking institutions, he said.

"The chief minister expressed displeasure about more than double hike in salary allowances at the apex bank and DCCBs in the last 10 years as compared to what was being given to people in similar banking institutions in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh,'' the official said.

The Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Bank is known as the apex bank.

Baghel further said that once the new service rules come into effect in the apex bank and DCCBs, 2,900 posts will fall vacant and these vacancies will be filled at the earliest through the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB).

Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. DCCBs play a significant role in paddy procurement and disbursements of short term agricultural loans to farmers, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022