DMRC builds Sainik Aram Grah at Delhi Cantonment

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has built a state-of-the-art transit facility, namely 'Sainik Aram Grah' for the Indian Army at Delhi Cantonment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 16:06 IST
Sainik Aram Grah built by DMRC at Delhi Cantonment (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has built a state-of-the-art transit facility, namely Sainik Aram Grah for the Indian Army at Delhi Cantonment. This Aram Grah is a four-storey (G+3) structure consisting of 46 double-bedded rooms, 4 dormitories having 13 beds each and one mess. This shall serve both serving and retired Army personnel and their dependents, especially those visiting the base hospitals in connection with treatment. The interior furnishing and horticulture work has been done by the Army.

DMRC had taken a piece of land from the Indian Army near the Lal Quila, for the construction of the heritage line back in 2014. As per the terms of the handover of land, DMRC was required to construct a Sainik Aram Grah at a location provided by the Army authorities. The Army finalised a piece of land near the base hospital for Aramgrah in Delhi Cantonment in 2019. DMRC started the facility's construction in February 2020, after the land was handed over to DMRC. Recently, the structure was finally completed.

The facility was inaugurated by the General Officer-in-charge of the Western Command on August 25. Other than this, DMRC is also constructing one more such facility in Khanpur. (ANI)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

