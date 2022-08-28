Building of corruption has collapsed as BJP slams Samajwadi Party

As Noida's Supertech Twin Towers imploded on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on the then Samajwadi Party government in the state. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary slammed Samajwadi Party, officers and authorities for giving approval for the 'tower' and said that the building of corruption has collapsed today.

"Akhilesh Yadav and every authority of that time should answer upon such illegal construction and I am sure that all these illegal constructions have taken place are under the then government's protection," he alleged. Chaudhary said, "The way people illegally make such illegal construction of property and earnings; there is a message for them that the government will take legal action against all. The act of demolition is a good message and we should take lessons from it."

He said that the state government under the leadership of CM Yogi is taking action on all such illegal encroached sites. "It is the resolve of the BJP and the Prime Minister of our country that no illegal work should be protected.

"Under the leadership of honourable Yogi Ji, we are taking action on all such illegal encroachment works and illegal buildings because Baba's bulldozer is going on," he further said. He lashed out at SP and said, "That time no action was taken because the Samajwadi Party had always been giving protection to the mafia, but this BJP government is taking all the legal actions on the order of the Supreme Court."

"Building a house is a dream of a person and we are destroying that dream somewhere, the government and the constitutional institutions should work on it very seriously. It should definitely be considered that a person who dreams of building a house in life, his dream gets 'demolished' due to corruption," he added. Ending a nine-year-long legal battle, the Supertech twin towers crashed down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives on Sunday. The towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were 100 metres tall and were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid.

Soon after the explosion that took place at the press of a button, the towers came crashing down, generating a cloud of massive dust and thus polluting the atmosphere around.However, the Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six Special dust machines at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels. "Cleaning is being done, gas and electricity supply will be restored in the area while people will be allowed to enter the neighbouring societies after 6.30 pm," said Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari. (ANI)

