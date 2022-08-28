Electricity demand up due to intense heat: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma on Sunday the electricity demand in the state went up this year due to intense heat, resulting power supply issues.

Speaking at a review meeting here, he said though the electricity production went up, the demand too peaked due to less rainfall.

''This year there was intense heat due to which there was an increase in the demand for electricity. As a result, there were problems in electricity supply. As compared with last year, electricity production this year was more and supply too was 1.5 times more,'' he said, according to a statement.

''This year, due to less rainfall, there was more demand for electricity in the agriculture sector. It is because of this, there is a problem in electricity supply to farmers,'' he said.

Sharma, who also holds the Urban Development portfolio, inaugurated 86 projects worth Rs 41.685 crore, and also laid the foundation of 33 projects worth Rs 23.989 crore.

He distributed certificates of PM Swanidhi Yojana among beneficiaries.

