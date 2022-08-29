Left Menu

DRDO confirms successful trials of enhanced range Pinaka rockets in Pokhran, Balasore

Trials of the Made-in-India enhanced Pinaka Rockets were successfully conducted at Balasore and Pokhran over the past few weeks, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials said on Monday.

DRDO conducts successful trials of Enhanced Pinka Rockets .
Trials of the Made-in-India enhanced Pinaka Rockets were successfully conducted at Balasore and Pokhran over the past few weeks, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials said on Monday. Manufacturers of the system- Munitions India Ltd and Economic Explosives Limited - met user requirements at trials' completion, the DRDO said today.

The officials further said that this is a further step in the direction of the 'Make in India' initiative of the government in the defence sector. "The user trials of the DRDO-developed Range Pinka rockets were conducted at Balasore and Pokharan over the past few weeks. In a success for Make in India in defence, the manufacturers including Munitions India Ltd and Economic Explosives Ltd met the user requirements at the completion of the trials," the defence officials said.

Earlier this May, DRDO also confirmed the trials of the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) being successfully conducted at Pokhran Field Firing Range (PFFR) ATAGS is a fully indigenous towed artillery gun system project undertaken in mission mode by DRDO as a part of the artillery modernization programme of the Indian Army.

The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) has been developed by the DRDO and produced by two firms Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems Limited. The gun is expected to be the mainstay of the Indian Army tower howitzer fleet and may also be used to replace the Bofors howitzers. (ANI)

