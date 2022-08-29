Senior citizen mowed down in East Delhi, wife critical

In a hit-and-run case in the national capital, an elderly couple was hit by a speeding car on Sunday when they were out on a morning walk in East Delhi's Shahdara, leaving the man dead and injuring his wife severely. The victim, identified as Hiralal, succumbed to the injuries he received in the accident, while his wife is battling for life in a hospital.

The police said that it received a PCR call around 6:45 in the morning, informing them about a speeding car hitting two people before fleeing the spot. Police reached the accident site and rushed the to the hospital where the elderly man was declared brought dead. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The cops are now looking for leads and closely investigating the closed-circuit television footage that shows a speeding car running over the couple. Death by negligence and rash driving has been registered against the driver at Geeta Colony Police Station and the further probe is underway.

Earlier on Saturday, a 36-year-old man was killed after being hit by a truck near the Aman Vihar area in New Delhi on Saturday. On inquiry, it was found that the victim was going back home on his scooter after dropping his kids to school when he was hit by a speeding truck.

The injured was shifted to the SGM Hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to a report released by the Delhi transport department in February, almost 90% of the 1,197 deaths caused by road accidents in the year 2020 were of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

The report, titled Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report, 2020, highlighted that a little over 50% of all fatal accidents were hit-and-run crashes. Released by transport minister Kailash Gahlot the data revealed that hit-and-run accidents increased by 4% in 2020 as compared to 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)